Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of RKUNY stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.05. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Rakuten Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nomura Securities raised Rakuten Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

