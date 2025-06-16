Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of RKUNY stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.05. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.
Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKUNY
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Reasons Adobe Stock Is Ready to Rally This Year
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Micron Joins Latest $200 Billion United States Investment
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.