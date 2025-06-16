Optas LLC Buys New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Altria Group Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of MO opened at $59.74 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
