D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,628 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,320. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4%

SCHW opened at $87.26 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

