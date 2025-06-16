MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Research analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of MNTN traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.85. 43,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,975. MNTN has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

In other MNTN news, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $12,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,083,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,824. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

