Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day moving average is $303.03.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald's ( NYSE:MCD ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

