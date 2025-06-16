Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

BigBear.ai, U.S. Energy, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices—typically below $5 per share—and are often listed on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because these stocks have low market capitalizations and limited liquidity, they tend to exhibit large price swings and carry a higher risk of fraud or manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 95,598,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,122,928. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

U.S. Energy (USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Shares of USEG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 106,283,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,259. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 37,439,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,037,400. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

