Waste Management Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 15th

Halliburton, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, and CEMEX are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of industrial, commercial and household waste. These equities provide exposure to the environmental services sector, offering investors relatively stable cash flows driven by regulatory mandates, long-term contracts and growing sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 22,807,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,152,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.10. 1,414,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.80.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.36. 696,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day moving average is $279.78. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $328.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,157. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

CX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,326,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,870. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

