Vistra Corp. (VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 30th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a 0.7% increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $173.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

