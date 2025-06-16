Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 103,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 707,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

