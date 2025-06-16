Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

NYSE CB opened at $286.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,856 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,155. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

