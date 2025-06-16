Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $215.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.