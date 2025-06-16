Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,766 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.