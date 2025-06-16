FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 3,230 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.11. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

