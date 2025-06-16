Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Lifted by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.64 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.