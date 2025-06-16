Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 14.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $35,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

