Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $43.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,792 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

