1,544 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in RTX by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:RTX opened at $145.47 on Monday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

