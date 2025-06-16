Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 319,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $244,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

