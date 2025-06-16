Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $189.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.