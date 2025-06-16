TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 156.81 and a quick ratio of 152.83. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $635.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,930,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 192,126 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

