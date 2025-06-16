iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $405.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

