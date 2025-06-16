Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Decreased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vertiv by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.2%

VRT opened at $110.78 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

