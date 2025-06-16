Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 861,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 7.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.01 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

