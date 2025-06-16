Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Trimmed by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $225.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

