The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 26,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.