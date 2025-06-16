Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

