Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 955.6% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 553.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $295.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

