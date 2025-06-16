Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $775.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

