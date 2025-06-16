Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $200.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

