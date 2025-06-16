Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Decreases By 37.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,382,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 2,223,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.5 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $10.62 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.
About Sampo Oyj
