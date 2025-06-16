Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Decreases By 37.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,382,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 2,223,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.5 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $10.62 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

