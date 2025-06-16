Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $17.47 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKHHY. Morgan Stanley set a $28.10 price target on Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonic Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

