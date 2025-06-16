Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 48.9% in May

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $9.56 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Articles

