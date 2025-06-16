Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,366,000. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

