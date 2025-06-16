QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 43,977 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE BMY opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

