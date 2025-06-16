Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.
Bank of America Price Performance
BAC stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.