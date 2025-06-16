Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BLK opened at $971.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $937.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $766.05 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

