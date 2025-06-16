Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,416 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7%

CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.