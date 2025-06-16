The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.