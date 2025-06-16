Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $418.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

