Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.