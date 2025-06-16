The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $263.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

