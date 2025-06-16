1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.