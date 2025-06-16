Mason & Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $301.57 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day moving average is $303.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.