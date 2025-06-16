937 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
General Dynamics stock opened at $282.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
