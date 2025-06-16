Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 457 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE AXP opened at $287.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average of $288.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

