Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 98.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.