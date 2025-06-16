Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 2.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

