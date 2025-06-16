Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 137.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELVN. Jones Trading cut their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

ELVN stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $135,606.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,305.06. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $69,322.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,590. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,289. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

