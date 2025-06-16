NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA IQSM opened at $31.38 on Monday. NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Get NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Iq Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (IQSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. IQSM was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Candriam U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.