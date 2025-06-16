Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 12,497 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

